Truck tractor semi-trailer shuts down I-40 westbound near Bushland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A truck tractor semi-trailer has shut down Interstate 40 westbound at Adkinson Road after catching fire early Tuesday morning.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the truck tractor semi-trailer was loaded with produce that caught fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
I-40 westbound is expected to be closed for several hours as crews clean up the scene of the fire.
At this time, traffic is being diverted onto the service road.
