Texas Tech Physicians expanding telemedicine services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians is expanding their telemedicine options as more coronavirus cases appear throughout the Texas Panhandle.
“We need to be staying home and socially distancing to the greatest extent possible, but other medical problems and concerns don’t cease to exist just because there’s a virus impacting the world.” said Chair of Family Medicine Dr. Rodney Young. “So, we are taking advantage of changes in regulations that have come along with the public health emergency to make video visits with our providers an easy option for patients to take advantage of while still following the stay at home guidelines.”
In addition to treating illnesses like COVID-19, TTP doctors are treating patients for chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and COPD, headaches and other conditions.
“Most of the conditions people normally seek care for can be evaluated and treated very reasonably through a virtual visit with audio and video components,” Young said. “It’s very much like sitting in the same room and talking as we normally would. The main difference, of course, is not being able to do a normal physical exam, which isn’t always necessary to manage ongoing concerns. If we discover, during the course of a virtual visit, that we really do need to examine you to determine the best course of action, we can always make arrangements to see you in person at the right time.”
While there are multiple telehealth options available in the Amarillo area, TTP uses FollowMyHealth, a portal that allows current patients to see a Texas Tech Physicians doctor using video visits and not risk unnecessary exposure to others.
“We can use Zoom for video visits as well. Patients download the Zoom cloud meeting app on their smartphone or tablet and enable the app to access both their microphone and their camera when we send them the meeting ID,” Young said. “It’s just a few steps and easy to setup. You just need a connected device with a camera and a microphone.”
Rules and regulations for Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance companies have historically required in-person visits in order for benefits to be payable.
These rules long pre-date the development of modern technologies like Skype, FaceTime and Zoom.
During this public health emergency, Medicare and many other insurers, are allowing multiple different visit types to be completed through telehealth technologies that include a real-time video and audio component.
The HHS Office of Civil Rights will exercise discretion and waive penalties that would normally apply under HIPAA for using Skype, FaceTime or other communication technologies for providers who conduct visits this way, acting in good faith to serve patients.
When done this way, they are considered the same as an in-person visit.
This allows people to continue to receive most of the routine care they would need for a variety of chronic issues without needing to risk the exposure of being in a medical facility during a pandemic.
The rules have also historically required you to establish care in-person before video visit options could be used for follow-up in many circumstances. This has also been waived now, so you can see a healthcare provider for the first time in this way.
