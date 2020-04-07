Stay Home and Sing contest aims to keep people connected while participating in ‘All in Amarillo’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Fairly Group of Amarillo has launched Stay Home and Sing, a virtual singing contest.
The contest aims to keep people connected while we are participating in “All in Amarillo.”
The contest consists of eight categories:
- Healthcare professionals
- First responders
- Teams
- School-affiliated music groups
- Musicians, church choirs and worship bands
- Families
- Media
- “Open”
Groups are allowed to submit entries over a two week period, and a panel of judges will select three finalists in each category. An online vote will determine the winners.
The top five winners will choose a charity donate $5,000 to. The overall winner will perform at the Sod Poodle’s 2020 Opening Day Game.
Entries will be accepted starting today through Noon on April 20.
Entries can be submitted here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.