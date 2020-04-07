2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Health officials have confirmed an updated COVID-19 case count which includes two new positive Curry County residents.
On April 7, officials announced 109 additional positive COVID-19 tests across the state.
Two of these new cases are Curry County residents, bringing the total case count in Eastern New Mexico to nine:
- Curry County: 8
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 9
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 47
- Randall: 40
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are four cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 3
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 5 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.