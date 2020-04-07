2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Curry County

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Madison Carson | April 7, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 5:13 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Health officials have confirmed an updated COVID-19 case count which includes two new positive Curry County residents.

On April 7, officials announced 109 additional positive COVID-19 tests across the state.

Two of these new cases are Curry County residents, bringing the total case count in Eastern New Mexico to nine:

  • Curry County: 8
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There are 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 9
  • Moore County: 9
  • Swisher County: 2
  • Potter County: 47
  • Randall: 40
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 7
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 7
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Hansford County: 1

There are four cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 3

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 5 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 1
  • Potter County: 1
  • Randall County: 2
  • Moore County: 1

There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.