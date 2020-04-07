Moore County Hospital District confirms 9th COVID-19 case

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District has confirmed the ninth case of COVID-19 in the county.
The patient is in stable condition and was in quarantine while they were waiting for results. The case appears to be community spread.
There are now 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Pantex: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 9
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 41
- Randall: 36
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
There are four cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 3
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.