Help identify suspect after Amarillo business robbed at gun point

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities need your help identifying a suspect after a business was robbed at gun point last week on the Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said last Tuesday, March 31, officers were called out to an armed robbery at a business between North Cleveland Street and North Houston Street on Amarillo Boulevard East.
Officials said the suspect walked inside, pointed a pistol at employees and demanded money.
He left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 5-feet-6-inches tall to 5-feet-8-inches tall with a medium build.
During the crime, he was wearing a gray hooded jacket, red shirt, a black baseball cap with white on the brim, red gloves, camouflage colored shorts and black shoes with white soles.
If anyone knows who the suspect is or has further information on the crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
