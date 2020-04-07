Help identify suspect after Amarillo business robbed at gun point

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”. On Tuesday, March 31st, APD officers were dispatched to an Armed Robbery at a business in the 1200 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The suspect came in and pointed a pistol at the employees demanding money. The suspect was described as a black male, 5’06”-5’08” tall, medium build, wearing a gray hooded jacket, red shirt, black baseball cap with white on the brim, red gloves, camo colored shorts and black shoes with white soles. The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed about of money. There were no reported injuries during this incident. If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. 20-505741 #SayItHere #CrimeoftheWeek