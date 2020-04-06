Enjoying the warmth while it lasts

Things are looking to be pretty typical for a dry spring day in the panhandle area today. We’ll continue to see southwest winds blowing into our area at about 10-15 miles an hour, warming us up to our daytime high of 84 degrees. Our evenings will stay relatively cool in the low 50′s and high 40′s. This is all leading up to winds shifting out of the north on Wednesday ahead of an overnight front for Thursday, dropping our temperatures into the 50′s. As of right now, that’s looking to be the opening act for and Easter cold snap headed our way for Sunday.