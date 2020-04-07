City of Hereford reports one COVID-19 recovery

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford announced in a post today one patient has officially recovered from COVID-19.
On April 7, no new cases were reported for the city, and the Texas Department of State Health Services announced one resident officially recovered from the virus.
The City of Hereford remains at seven COVID-19 cases.
There are 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Carson County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 9
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 47
- Randall: 40
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 5 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
There are four cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 3
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
