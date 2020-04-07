Canyon High School Girl’s Basketball Legendary Head Coach Joe Lombard retires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For 42 years, Joe Lombard coached high school basketball in the Texas Panhandle, recording more than 1,000 wins before he ever lost 100 games.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the legendary girl’s basketball coach and member of six different Hall of Fames has decided it is time for him to step aside and let his son take over the family business: Running a dynasty-like team that is the Canyon Eagles.
With an overall record of 1,379-133, Lombard won 19 total state titles; 13 at Canyon and six at Nazareth. He claimed seven state cross country titles, and the 26 total championships of his are the most of any coach in Texas high school history.
The impressive resume doesn’t end there though, as Lombard has decided to end a streak of 42 consecutive years that included a playoff run. The Canyon High School basketball court is named after him, and will be the home of future Canyon Eagle basketball games for what can be assumed as years to come.
As mentioned above, Lombard is currently in six different Hall of Fames, including the National Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the National High School Hall of Fame. He was also named the 2016-17 All-USA Coach of the Year by USA Today.
Tate Lombard, his son, came over to serve as Joe’s Assistant Coach this past year after having served as the Head Coach at Wall High School where he won two state titles. He has now been announced as the leading candidate to be head coach of a squad that should be even better than this last year’s young squad that went all the way to the Regional Finals in the UIL State Tournament before falling to Argyle for the second year in a row.
Jolee Ayers Luce, Brook Baughman Walthall (Randall High School Head Coach), and Nicole Hampton are just a few of the athletes that went on to play major roles for college teams thanks to the leadership of Lombard during their high school years. Both Jolee and Brook attended Texas Tech to play college ball, as Nicole played at LCU and was a first team All-American.
