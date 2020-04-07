Campgrounds at Lake Meredith temporarily closed in order to slow COVID-19 spread

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The campgrounds at Lake Meredith Recreation Center are temporarily closed in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A news release said the Fritch Fortress and Sanford-Yake are closed for day use and camping, but other areas can be used during the day.
Those areas include Harbor Bay, Cedar Canyon, Bugbee, Blue West, Chimney Hollow, McBride Canyon and Plum Creek.
Rosita Flats and Blue Creek will stay open only for day use.
The campgrounds are closed until social distancing guidelines and the stay-at-home recommendations are lifted.
During this time, trails, fishing from the shore, boat launching and off-road vehicle areas are still open but the public must follow social distancing guidelines.
However, no camping is allowed at the off-road vehicle areas.
