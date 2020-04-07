BSA announces furloughs due to economic impact of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced the healthcare provider will furlough some employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, BSA says it is introducing the furlough program in an effort to balance the resources needed to care for patients with the economic impact of postponed visits and the cancellation of elective surgeries and other procedures.
“We have sought to avoid position eliminations by realigning services and making staffing changes, including reduction of hours and furloughing employees,” said Bob Williams, BSA President and CEO.
No positions have been eliminated at this time.
BSA says many furloughed employees will be eligible for enhanced unemployment benefits subject to current state guidelines. This allows the employees to maintain income and preserve benefits.
Furloughs may extend up to 90 days, but employees can be called back sooner based on need.
“We know this is a difficult time for workers and families alike. We are hopeful that these measures will be short-lived, allowing us to continue to serve our patients and communities while we work through this unprecedented crisis and into the future. We are grateful for the service of all staff members and we remain optimistic that over the next few months, we will return to normal hours for our employees,” said Williams.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System told NewsChannel 10 the following statement in regards to whether or not they will also have furloughs:
Northwest says there are no furloughs at this time.
