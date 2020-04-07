Beaver County sees first positive COVID-19 case

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Beaver County Memorial Hospital shared a post Monday evening confirming one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from the hospital, Oklahoma Public Health officials are conducting a contact investigation to identify those who may have come into close contact with the patient.
It has not yet been determined if the case is travel related or believed to be community spread.
This is the first COVID-19 case in Beaver County, but it brings the total of confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle to four:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 3
There are 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Pantex: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 8
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 41
- Randall: 36
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
