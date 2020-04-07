Amarillo senior center asking children to become pen pals with residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo senior center is asking children to help it’s residents feel loved by becoming a pen pal.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are not able to visit their loved ones at Park Central Senior Adult Community.
To help fill that hole of isolation, the senior center wants school-aged children in the community to lend a helping hand.
The senior center is asking children to mail a letter, a homemade card or a drawing to show residents they are loved during these trying times.
Also, for every letter received, Baptist Community Services will donate $5 to the Texas Panhandle 100 Club.
The center’s goal is to receive 1,000 letters or drawings by April 30.
To send a letter or drawing, mail it to Park Central, c/o Senior Letters, 1300 S. Harrison, Amarillo TX 79101 or drop it off at the same address.
Parents are asked to have their children sign the letter or drawing with their first name only and age.
No food or gifts are allowed. Just a cute, little message of love.
