Amarillo Mayor urges community to take COVID-19 seriously

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Mayor gave a warning to the community in todays update from the City of Amarillo.
As of this afternoon, there are no new children from the Imagination Station who have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are also no homeless individuals in Amarillo with the virus.
There have been two COVID-19 deaths in Amarillo, one in Randall County was a 65 year old woman, and one in Potter County was a 70 year old man.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones” said Casie Stoughton, Amarillo Public Health Department director.
Dr. Scott Milton with the Amarillo Health Authority gave a timeline as to when we might start to see the peak in cases here in the Texas Panhandle.
“We are likely two to four weeks behind most other areas of the country that may be starting to experience the peak of the curve. Our advantage is, that if we practice social distancing now, we can very likely lessen the impact of COVID-19 to this community,” said Dr. Milton.
City officials stressed how important it is to social distance or to wear a mask if you must go out in public, as many COVID-19 positive patients are showing little to no symptoms when they are tested.
“I had one gentleman who said, ‘I have had no symptoms at all.’ The only reason he got tested was, because of a finding on an X-ray that was done,” said Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Hospital.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is aware of many individuals who are cutting through caution tape at parks or still holding large gatherings. She gave the community a warning.
“Take it seriously. If we will take it seriously, we can continue to have our parks and most private golf courses open. If we do not take it seriously, and our numbers begin to slide, then we are going to have to make hard decisions about restricting, even further, the activities that we can do,” said Mayor Nelson.
There are already some medical workers from Northwest Texas Hospital who have chosen to fight the battle in New York.
“Very courageous people who are going to the heart of the problem right now. Obviously, when they come back, we will make sure they are quarantined appropriately, having been to a higher risk area. Typically that will be 14 days in quarantine. We are still finalizing our policy on how we will welcome those folks back,” said Dr. Weis.
As of this morning, there are seven COVID-19 patients at Northwest Texas Hospital, with only one who remains on a ventilator. This is the same woman who was on the ventilator last week, but doctors are hopeful she will come off the machine by tomorrow.
There was no representation from BSA Hospital this morning, and there are over 100 COVID-19 tests still pending in Amarillo.
