Amarillo daily report shows new cases in Potter and Randall counties, 1 new recovery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As of this afternoon, there are 141 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Texas Panhandle, four in the Oklahoma Panhandle and seven in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report detailing cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report showed new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report also showed a new recovery in Potter County.
There are now 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Carson County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 9
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 47
- Randall: 40
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently four recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
There are four cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 3
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
There are 241 pending tests that have been reported to APH.
56 of the cases in the report card are considered local transmission. 19 are still under an investigation.
73 patients are in isolation at home, and 14 are in a medical facility.
