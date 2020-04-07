Amarillo 911 calls decrease during global pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s 911 operators are spending extra time on the phone for medical cases and COVID-19 screening.
“Amarillo has not been impacted in ways other parts of the country has. Our medical calls, the COVID cases, we’re seeing maybe 10 to 15 of those a day. The ways those triage through our protocol, we put them through a screening that way our responders know what they’re walking into,” said Jeremy Hill, Amarillo Fire Department captain and 911 center co-manager.
Hill believes COVID-19 calls are not higher, because the city has been proactive.
“We go through a card called a pandemic card, and then we just start asking questions about ‘do they have a cough, do they have a sore throat, do they have a headache.’ There’s about 11 questions I think we go through,” said Bonnie Barnett, emergency tele-communicator.
Although in the midst of a global pandemic, 911 calls in Amarillo are down by 20 percent.
This is believed to be due to people taking the Shelter- in-Place order seriously.
However, with more people at home, different categories of calls have increased.
“We do have a rise in suspicious calls right now related to PD. You got more people at home. They’re working from home. They’re home because they got to take care of their kids and help their kids with school. They look out the window and they see someone who’s walking down that street, everyday maybe, but they recognize it as suspicious, because they are home to recognize it as possibly suspicious,” said Hill.
Dispatchers are also receiving a rise in domestic violence calls due to people being in a house together for longer periods of time.
“We are seeing a rise in those calls. We are not seeing a rise in probability in those calls being actual. Officers still go out, and they will investigate, and they’re going to keep the public safe. That has not changed,” said Hill.
Amarillo 911 call takers ask to please be patient when calling for a medical reason during this time.
They say the questions they ask are to help give them a better picture of what is happening at the scene and to better protect our first repsonders, so they can be there tomorrow to serve.
