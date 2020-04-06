WTAMU to receive COVID-19 testing kits

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler announced today that the college will receive 100 COVID-19 testing kits.
The kits will be made from supplies from veterinary labs in The Texas A&M University System at College Station and donated to WT’s Student Medical Services.
“It’s very heartening that the A&M veterinary labs, including ours in Amarillo, were able to step up and find this innovative way to offer aid to people around the state during this pandemic,” Wendler said. “We will use the kits to serve the wider WT community, including our Student Medical Services office. The Texas A&M University System’s responsiveness is powerful. Making these kits available will assist health care providers in addressing the COVID-19 challenges in the Panhandle.”
Texas A&M’s Chancellor Sharp said the veterinary experts who track disease outbreaks in animals were ready to assist with the current human pandemic.
