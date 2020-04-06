WTAMU to receive COVID-19 testing kits

“It’s very heartening that the A&M veterinary labs, including ours in Amarillo, were able to step up and find this innovative way to offer aid to people around the state during this pandemic,” Wendler said. “We will use the kits to serve the wider WT community, including our Student Medical Services office. The Texas A&M University System’s responsiveness is powerful. Making these kits available will assist health care providers in addressing the COVID-19 challenges in the Panhandle.”