Various road closures this week in Amarillo, Vega

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers in Amarillo may come across some bumps in the road this week.
Monday evening, in both directions, traffic will be switched from State Loop 335 at Hollywood Road from Interstate-27 to Coulter Street due to the newly constructed frontage roads.
In both directions on I-27 from Bell Street to Washington Street, motorists will need to watch for various lane closures for patching and fog seal operations.
Various lanes will be closed on U.S. 87 southbound at 15th Avenue for some bridge deck repair.
Just west of Vega, drivers should expect lane closures on the FM 3319 overpass on I-40 and full closure of the bridge Thursday for the replacement of bridge joints.
Throughout the week, patching repairs will close these lanes:
- The right lane of FM 1719 northbound at Fairway Lane will be closed Monday.
- The right lane of SH 136 southbound at FM 1912 will be closed Wednesday.
- The right lane of FM 1912 eastbound at SH 136 will be closed Thursday.
- Crews will be working in the right-of-way on SH 136 at Stinnett Road on Tuesday, April 7.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.