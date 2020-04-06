Third positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFDA) - A third positive COVID-19 case was confirmed today in Texas County.
Texas County Emergency Management PIO Miranda Gilbert said the patient is a resident of Goodwell.
Anyone who is in close contact with the patient will be notified and advised to quarantine.
No other details are available.
Officials are urging residents to follow safety guidelines and to stay at home.
This makes 128 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 8
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 40
- Randall: 36
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are three confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 3
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
