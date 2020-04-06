There are now 129 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle as of April 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As of 2:30 p.m., there are now 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, three in the Oklahoma Panhandle and seven in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases reported in Potter and Randall Counties. The report showed one new case in Potter County.
In a news conference earlier today, the city released new details on the two deaths in Amarillo over the weekend due to COVID-19.
There are now 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 8
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 41
- Randall: 36
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are three confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 3
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
There have been 1,166 COVID-19 tests reported to the Amarillo Public Health Department, and there are still 108 cases pending. Of the cases reported to the APH, 67 of the patients are at home, and 10 are in a medical facility.
56 of the cases reported to APH are from local transmission.
Amarillo continues to be at a Level Red.
