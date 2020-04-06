Stress relief techniques help decrease anxiety during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in both adults and children during uncertain times.
This is one of those times.
It’s crucial for people to take care of mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak.
People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include the elderly, people with a higher risk for COVID-19, children and teens, medical professionals, first responders and those who have problems with substance abuse.
The CDC shows people can help relieve stress with some techniques, such as meditation, yoga and taking deep breaths.
Family Support Services has introduced an Emotional Freedom Technique called Tapping for Change.
“I wanted to make a video for you to use in your home during the time when so much is changing,” said Family Support Services Prevention Specialist Dana Morrison. “It’s designed to help prevent our brains from having a response to stressful situations around us. It does that by using eight points and an anchor point that we’ll tap on.”
Family Support Services has also switched to Telehealth for counseling services. To learn more, go to the Family Support Services Facebook page.
