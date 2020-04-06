Small business owners seeking emergency funding during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank says over 500 local small business owners have already applied for an emergency relief loan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
President of Amarillo National Bank William Ware says over the weekend, at just his location alone, they had a huge demand for small business loan applications.
“Well it’s been an incredible demand here in our bank alone," Ware said. "Not to mention all of the other banks in town, and our team has worked all weekend long to process over 560 applications so far here in Amarillo.”
Local small business owners who have been affected by COVID-19 can expect the loan application to take only a few days before the emergency funds are dispersed.
“Our team is working feverishly with the customer to get all the necessary forms and documents to make sure it’s all correct before we submit," Ware said. "Once it’s submitted, it can still be a few days before we get the notes signed here in the bank and fund the loan.”
Ware says because this is emergency funding, applicants at most locations around the area are only being charged a 1 percent interest rate.
He says not to worry about interest rates, because should small business owners comply with a few simple rules, the loan including principle and interest will be forgiven.
“These are emergency funding, so the interest rate on these is capped at 1 percent," Ware said. "Most banks in the country are charging that, and what’s wonderful is, if the customer complies with a few really easy rules, this loan will be forgiven by the SBA including principle and interest.”
Small business owners in the area are saying how discouraging this pandemic has been since many of them have had to miss out on business due to lack of funding to pay employees and other safety precautions.
“It’s so discouraging, because we could be so busy, but if we were any busier, we would be careless. The last thing I would want is for one of my employees to be exposed, and we have an idea that it came from something that happened here," said William Mitchell, veterinarian for Bristow Vet Clinic.
Mitchell says he’s hoping this emergency loan will be the answer they are desperately in need of right now.
“Hopefully it’s an answer for us. I can’t say until I’ve seen the money, but I have applied for payroll protection plan.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.