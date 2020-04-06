Pantex confirms one employee tested positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consolidated Nuclear Security has confirmed that one Pantex employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Employees were notified about this case on April 4.
According to the statement from CNS, the affected work areas were sanitized and the infected employee is in isolation at home.
The company also says the employees that came into contact with the COVID-19 positive employee have been in self-quarantine since March 31, per the CDC’s guidelines.
There are now 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Pantex: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 8
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 41
- Randall: 36
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are three confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 3
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.