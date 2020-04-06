Oldham County officials confirm 3rd case of COVID-19 in the county

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Oldham County officials have confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to Oldham County Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services has notified officials of a third case.
This makes 128 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 8
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 40
- Randall: 36
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are two confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 2
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
