Oldham County officials confirm 3rd case of COVID-19 in the county

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 6, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 12:07 PM

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Oldham County officials have confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Oldham County Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services has notified officials of a third case.

This makes 128 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 9
  • Moore County: 8
  • Swisher County: 2
  • Potter County: 40
  • Randall: 36
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 7
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 7
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Hansford County: 1

There are two confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 2

There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Randall County: 2
  • Moore County: 1

There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

