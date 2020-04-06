NewsChannel 10 Senior Spotlight: Edition No. 1

Over the coming weeks, the NewsChannel 10 Sports Team will showcase different High School Seniors from across the Panhandle, who trained their entire lives, played through rain and sunshine, injuries and pain, just to play the sports they loved. As all of these unique athletes have different attributes that have made them the best in their trade in their respective areas, there is one thing that puts them in the same unfortunate field. Their seasons and high school playing careers were all cut short due to the outbreak and pandemic of Covid-19.