New details released about 2 deaths in Potter, Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials released details of the two people who died from COVID-19 in Randall and Potter counties.
During a Monday morning news conference, Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said a 65-year-old woman died from the virus in Randall County and a 70-year-old man died in Potter County.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Dr. Brian Weis said seven patients at the hospital have the virus with one in rehab and another in the ICU on a ventilator.
Weis said the symptoms follow a broad range.
Some patients showes symptoms similar to allergies, while some patients showed no symptoms.
Because of this, Mayor Ginger Nelson said it is important for people to wear masks because it increases safety and decreases the spread.
Mayor Nelson emphasized social distancing and limiting the trips to the grocery store, along with limiting the number of family members who go.
Stoughton said the vast majority of the cases are community spread.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said Amarillo is two to four weeks behind most of the country.
Mayor Nelson said initial models showed that the peak of COVID-19 in Texas would happen in May. However, models are changing.
Models now show the peak in Texas will be sometime in April because of the shelter-in-place orders.
“It’s good news because what we’re doing is working,” Nelson said. “It’s a challenge to convince everyone that this drastic measure is necessary.”
Stoughton said some homeless people in Amarillo have been evaluated, but none are under care for COVID-19.
More details were also released about the Amarillo business that was shut down on Friday.
City Manager Jared Miller said the city and the owner of Howell Sand Company resolved issues over the weekend after the company was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.
The city is working with anyone who is quarantined or isolated.
Some of the workers were positive or were a high-risk because of contact investigations.
Here are some other topics that were discussed:
- Police are responding to some reports of social gatherings in public places.
- Miller said some golf courses are still open because they are low risk businesses, but guests should keep their social distance.
- Risk is low for those who have passed away, but family members and friends should not touch them during a funeral.
- Some nurses in Amarillo are going to New York to help fight the virus.
This makes 127 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 8
- Swisher County: 2
- Potter County: 40
- Randall: 36
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 7
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are two confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 2
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.