2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in Swisher County

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 6, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 10:27 AM

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Swisher County.

According to the City of Tulia, the case was confirmed this morning.

There were also several new cases in the Panhandle confirmed over the weekend.

This makes 136 confirmed cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 9
  • Moore County: 8
  • Swisher County: 2
  • Potter County: 40
  • Randall: 36
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 7
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 7
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Hansford County: 1

There are two confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 2

There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Randall County: 2
  • Moore County: 1

There have also been four deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

