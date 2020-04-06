4 more positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials confirmed four more positive COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle.
On Sunday, the City of Hereford confirmed two more cases, bringing the total number of cases in Deaf Smith County to seven.
The Moore County Hospital District also said two more cases of the virus were confirmed in the county. Moore County now has eight positive COVID-19 cases.
Both of the patients in Moore County are in stable condition and were previously quarantined while waiting for their results.
The hospital said the two cases are community spread.
The hospital has 20 pending test results and has 13 negative test results.
One patient who tested positive for the coronavirus has recovered in Moore County. The patient has not experienced symptoms for five days.
This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the panhandle region to 133:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 9
- Moore County: 8
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 40
- Randall: 36
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 5
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
There are two confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 2
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
Out of the 133 cases, there are currently three recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
- Moore County: 1
There have also been three deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.