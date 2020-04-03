Moisture in the Morning

Low level moisture may bring some fog with it as the sun comes up this morning as dew points will be in the mid-50′s for the central and eastern portions of the area. We can expect that moisture to be pushed out of most of the area in the mid-afternoon hours, drying northwestern portions of the area out, prompting red flag areas for those counties. However, some afternoon storms could pop up in the southeast portion of the area on the leading edge of the boundary that is pushing that moisture to the east. Any showers in that area can be expected to be short lived. Once the wind shifts out of the southwest at about 10 miles an hour, we’ll start to warm to our daytime high of 79 degrees.