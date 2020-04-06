1 killed, 1 injured in weekend crash near Bovina

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near Bovina over the weekend.
Around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, DPS officials say a semi truck was traveling eastbound on US 60 and approaching the intersection of FM 1381.
A pickup traveled from FM 1381 onto the eastbound lanes of US 60 where it was hit by the semi.
The pickup then traveled across the westbound lanes of US 60 before stopping on FM 1381. The semi came to a rest in the center median of US 60.
The driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Bessy Estrada Lainez of Fort Worth, died on the scene. The passenger, 33-year-old Vicente Oropeza-Diaz of Fort Worth, was taken to the Parmer County Community Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
