City officials reverse order after Amarillo business shuts down last week due COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is reversing an order after officials shut down Howell Sand Company last week due to COVID-19 cases in the area.
However, city officials is rescinding the communicable disease control order because the situation was resolved.
“We were able to work with the owners of Howell Sand this weekend to resolve the outstanding issues,” said City of Amarillo Assistant City Manager Kevin Starbuck. “It became evident very quickly that Howell Sand is absolutely committed to ensuring the safety of their employees and the entire community.”
Any employees who have issued a quarantine order will be contacted by Amarillo’s health department in regard to their next steps.
“There were also some breakdowns in communication that resulted in confusion about expectations. We’ve addressed those issues and want to thank Howell Sand for working with us to get things back up and running quickly," Starbuck said. “We want to get everyone back to work as quickly as we safely can."
