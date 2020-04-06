City of Canyon holding commissioner meeting this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is holding their regular commissioner meeting this morning at 9:00 a.m.
Due to social distancing, the meeting will be held on zoom, which is an online video chat.
If you would like to participate by asking questions or commenting during the meeting, you must complete the speaker registration card no later than 8:30 a.m. this morning.
If you would like to listen in without making any comments, the meeting will be streamed on YouTube.
For details on how to join the meeting, go here.
