City of Canyon announces new Chief of Police

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon has selected Steve brush to serve as the next Chief of Police of the Canyon Police Department.
According to a news release, Brush has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and is currently the Chief of Police in Tulia.
“We are excited to bring Chief Brush to join our team in Canyon,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price. “His experience, his desire to help move the Police Department forward in Canyon with the opportunity to incorporate his enthusiastic leadership, relationship building capabilities and professionals standards and accountability into our city played strongly into his selection.”
He served most of his career at the Amarillo Police Department, where he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. He is a Master Certified Peace Officer in Texas and is a Crisis Negotiator.
“I am honored to be chosen as your next Police Chief. I am grateful to the Mayor, City Council and City Manager for this opportunity,” said Brush. “I’m excited to work with the members of the Police Department and City staff to serve the citizens of Canyon. I look forward to meeting the citizens and becoming involved in the community. Canyon is a great city with an incredible history and a very bright future. I am eager to be a part of Canyon. It is a privilege to be given this opportunity.”
Chief Brush expects to join the Canyon Police Department on April 20, 2020.
