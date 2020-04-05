Warmer Monday

It’s been a split day with 70s-80s West & 60s East. The cooler temperatures have to do with cloud cover. Tonight looks mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s. Patchy low clouds and fog will possible after midnight. Monday looks much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect morning clouds and fog then gradual clearing through the day. Fire Danger is ELEVATED to near CRITICAL across the NW Panhandle. The dry line is in the vicinity so our Eastern zones MAY see a few storms by late day.