GoFundMe available to support local 3D face shield printing for area hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many Amarillo businesses are not able to operate right now do to COVID-19, leaving many individuals at home.
One Amarillo dentist got a group of individuals from all walks of life together to 3D print face shields for medical workers here in our area.
They have spent this past week figuring out the right prototype to work best and what ways they can sanitize them to be able to reuse these items.
So far they have completed 100 sheilds for BSA hospital, but that is just the beginning.
To support the GoFundMe campaign for face shields for medical workers visit 3D Printing PPE for Amarillo Hospitals or join their facebook group Amarillo Prints PPE.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.