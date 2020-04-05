City of Canyon holding commissioner meeting Monday through Zoom video chat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will be holding their regular commissioner meeting Monday, April 6th at 9:00 a.m.
Due to social distancing the meeting will be held on Zoom which is an online video chat.
If you wish to have the ability to ask questions, you must join the Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/705319857?pwd=RVNGNjdFdmRRT01obGp3SmQySGIyUT09
Password: 399468
To address the Commission during Item 5 - Public Comment, or on any posted agenda item, you will need to complete the Speaker Registration Card and submit it no later than 8:30 am, Monday, April 6, 2020. If you do not have a microphone, Zoom Chat is also available during the meeting.
If you wish to join the meeting by phone, you can dial in at: 1-346-248-7799.
Webinar ID: 705319857
