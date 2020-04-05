City of Canyon holding commissioner meeting Monday through Zoom video chat

(Source: kfda)
April 4, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 11:17 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will be holding their regular commissioner meeting Monday, April 6th at 9:00 a.m.

Due to social distancing the meeting will be held on Zoom which is an online video chat.

If you would like to listen in and not make any comments it will be streaming on YouTube. The link to YouTube will be posted on the City of Canyon Facebook and website.

If you wish to have the ability to ask questions, you must join the Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/705319857?pwd=RVNGNjdFdmRRT01obGp3SmQySGIyUT09

Password: 399468

To address the Commission during Item 5 - Public Comment, or on any posted agenda item, you will need to complete the Speaker Registration Card and submit it no later than 8:30 am, Monday, April 6, 2020. If you do not have a microphone, Zoom Chat is also available during the meeting.

If you wish to join the meeting by phone, you can dial in at: 1-346-248-7799.

Webinar ID: 705319857

