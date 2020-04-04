Texas County confirms second positive COVID-19 test

GUYMON, OKLAHOMA (KFDA) - Texas County has confirmed a second person tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken on March 18.
Texas County Emergency Management says an investigation into any positive result is standard and all persons in close contact with the person will be notified and advised of quarantine.
The patient is a resident of Guymon. This patient was not treated or had any contact with any EMS personnel at all before, during, or since his illness.
City of Guymon Fire Chief Grant Wadley released a statement saying “The physician and the patient took steps in the beginning and at the time of the test to quarantine as recommended without knowing any results. Patient has been in contact with his physician throughout this ordeal, has not been hospitalized, has had mild symptoms, and has already recovered.”
“I have spoken to the physician and have been in contact with the Oklahoma Health Department Supervisor out of Woodward on this as well. There is an active investigation being done by the Health Department on this case and also looking into why there was a nearly 3-week delay in reporting.”
Cheif Wadley stated that guidelines were followed by the physician and by the patient as the physician contacted the lab multiple time during the last 17 days trying to get the results of the test. The statement included the latest statistics as of Saturday, April 4, 11:30 a.m.
Oklahoma:
1159 positive cases
42 deaths
316 hospitalized
Texas County:
2 positives
41+ negatives
19 approximately tests pending
Source: Texas County Emergency Management and The City of Guymon
