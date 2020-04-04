AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD released changes to the schedule for free student meals and bus locations for student WiFi access.
Monday, April 6, students can pick up breakfast and lunch in one stop. AISD will hand out both during the curbside lunch service Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Breakfast will no longer be served from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. at any location.
Also beginning Monday, April 6, AISD’s WiFi-enabled buses will be available for student internet access at two new locations: Sam’s Club and West Hills Park. Buses will no longer be located at Bones Hooks Park or Southeast Park.
Breakfast & Lunch pick-up locations: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Monday - Friday:
• Caprock High School, 3001 East 34th
• Palo Duro High School, 1400 North Grant
• Austin Middle School, 1808 Wimberly
• South Lawn Elementary School, 4719 South Bowie
• Ridgecrest Elementary School, 5306 SW 37th
• Glenwood Elementary School, 2407 South Houston
• Forest Hill Elementary School, 3515 East Amarillo Boulevard
• San Jacinto Elementary School, 3400 West 4th
• Eastridge Elementary School, 1314 Evergreen
• Mesa Verde Elementary School, 4011 Beaver
• Rogers Elementary School, 920 N. Mirror
• Carver Academy, 1905 NW 12th
• Avondale Elementary School, 1500 Avondale
• Emerson Elementary School, 600 N. Cleveland
• Humphrey's Highland Elementary School, 3901 SE 15th Ave.
• Wills Elementary will be serving at the former Hastings Store Support Center (northeast parking lot), 3601 Plains Blvd.
Parents may pick up meals for their children even if their children are not present in the car. Parents simply need to show something from the school that indicates their child attends an AISD school (such as a school letter or email, bumper sticker, etc.) One breakfast and one lunch per child will be provided.
For more information visit COVID-19 update.
Source: Amarillo Independent School District
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.