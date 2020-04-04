2 more COIVD-19 cases confirmed in Gray County

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
On April 3, at around 6:30 p.m. the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that two more patients tested positive for COIVD-19.
This brings the total to five positive cases in Gray County.
The spread of these two cases are unknown at this time, as they are still under investigation.
Both patients are quarantined at home.
This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 84:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 5
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 24
- Randall: 24
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 5
Out of the 84 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There have also been two deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
