Hutchinson County has been notified of their first positive COVID-19 case

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County has received word from officials this evening that one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, April 3rd at around 6:30 p.m., the Hutchinson County Judge received confirmation from the Texas Department of Health Services of the first confirmed positive case in the County.
One positive test was reported and the resident lives in Borger.
According to a news release, the patient is under quarantine at home.
Hutchinson County will not provide further information to respect the privacy of the individual.
This brings the total of confirmed cases in the Texas Panhandle to 85:
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 5
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 24
- Randall: 24
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 5
Out of the 85 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There have also been two deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
