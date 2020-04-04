Friday updates from City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department has been able to track trends and perform many more tests with the drive through testing site.
They are hoping to have enough supplies to continue to keep it open through next week.
If you feel like you should be tested for COVID-19 test, you can call the Amarillo Public Health Department to be tested for free.
Many viewers are wondering why non-essential businesses are still operating, and the City clarified today that business can remain open, but they must follow these guidelines.
“All customers and employees need to stay at least six feet apart. No more than 10 customers inside the store, enhance sanitation on common surfaces like counter tops, points of sale devices, or shopping carts, things like that, then ensuring customers and employees are keeping enhanced hygiene standards,” said Amarillo City Manager Jarred Miller.
If you must go out in public, the Amarillo Health Authority is highly recommending you wear a fabric mask. It may not protect you from getting the virus, but it will help prevent community spread in our area.
Doctors have also found people are most contagious 24 to 48 hours before their first symptom.
“Please understand that the most important point is social distancing in masks, therefore stay at home. This is the safest place for you. Wearing a fabric mask when you have to be out generally makes sense now that we have this disease well established in our community,” said Dr. Scott Milton, Amarillo Health Authority.
As more city workers begin to work from home, their skills will be utilized to help other City services which may be overloaded.
“We have not furloughed anybody yet. What we’ve been doing is, for those people who have been sent home, for example library personnel, they are assisting us with call centers, they are assisting us with communications efforts. We are trying to make sure everyone who is being sent home, or non essential personnel, are being re-tasked in other areas,” said Miller.
The Amarillo Public Health Director explained, if a contact investigation is underway at a large facility in our area, all employees who may have come in contact with an infected individual will be contacted.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.