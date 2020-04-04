Don Harrington Discovery Center features science experiments for families to do at home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As many families are social distancing and running out of fun activities to do with the kids the Don Harrington Discovery Center will now be posting science experiments for families to do at home multiple times a week.
They will continue to post more videos while they are temporarily closed to help keep your child learning and having fun while staying home.
Your family can view those videos on their Facebook page and their website.
