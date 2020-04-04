Castro County issues Shelter-in-Place order

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Castro County has issued a Shelter-in-Place order after a total of 11 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died as a result of the virus in the community.
Castro County’s Shelter-in-Place order goes into effect tonight at midnight and will extend through April 23.
There will be no changes for essential travel or essential businesses.
Travel permits are not required.
Social gatherings of more than 10 people prohibited.
You and your family members of the same household can still go on a walk or drive.
According to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, if you are under quarantine, you should follow all rule and regulations set by the Texas State Health Department.
The Castro County Sheriff’s Office will enforce this order and handle any violations.
If you have any questions regarding this order, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at (806) 647-3311 or the Castro County Judge’s Office at (806) 647-4451.
These cities and counties are under stay-at-home and/or shelter-in-place directives:
- Castro County
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
There are a total of 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 5
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 24
- Randall: 24
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 5
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 5
Out of the 85 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There have also been two deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.