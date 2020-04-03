WTAMU offering free internet access, online therapy sessions for students amid COVID-19 pandemic

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is offering free internet access to the community and online therapy sessions for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTAMU is providing free drive-in Wi-Fi sites open to community members on the public “WTCONNECT” network along with the “gobuffsgo” passcode.
The internet sites are at the First United Bank Center and Mary Moody Northern Hall in Canyon and also at the Harrington Academic Hall in Amarillo.
Anyone using these sites are asked to stay in their vehicles in order to comply with social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students, faculty and staff are still able to use their WT network source.
Students can also seek online counseling service called Therapy Assisted Online.
WTAMU started using the online service in 2018, which addresses mental health, anxiety and depression.
The online service uses modules that are self-paced for individual assessment and personalized video sessions with a licensed counselor from the university.
Students can sign up for the online counseling service here.
