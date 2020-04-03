TTUHSC 3D printing PPE, ventilators for West Texas hospitals in immediate need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has partnered with Ascension Academy in 3D printing personal protective equipment and ventilators for hospitals across the Texas Panhandle that are in need.
Texas Tech Physicians and Ascension Academy are working together using innovative methods to produce PPE, ventilators and ventilator components.
Assembled by experts across many specializations throughout Lubbock, Permian Basin and Amarillo, the West Texas 3D COVID-19 Relief Consortium brings together organizations, businesses and individuals to provide necessary equipment and assistance to health care workers on the front lines.
In the Amarillo area, two TTUHSC physicians have partnered with Ascension Academy to 3D print protective face shields. Evelyn Sbar, M.D., FAAFP, a physician at TTP Family Medicine and Alan Sbar, M.D., FACS, a surgeon with TTP Surgery, have developed a template for the face shields and have already printed several of them at their home.
Since starting the project last week, Ascension Academy has been able to print 23 face shield bands for TTP physicians with 12 more on the way this week. The masks are lined with plastic sheets that were once used for projectors no longer being used by the school.
“With available supplies dwindling and the hope of replenishment far off in the distance, it is awe-inspiring to have techniques in place, such as 3D printing, where Ascension Academy and the community can contribute,” said Jonathan Jenkins, Ascension Academy science department head and PRN certified surgical technician. “Whether it’s through donations of community based PPE or a willingness to DIY much needed necessities, it is encouraging to see the best of society on display.”
Ascension Academy is accepting donations of plastic filament so printing can continue there. To donate filament or projector sheets, you can call Ascension Academy at (806) 382-1202.
A drop-off site for donations of PPE will be set up on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the TTUHSC campus at 1400 South Coulter. A 24/7, secured drop-off box is located in the circle drive west of the Texas Tech University Horse.
