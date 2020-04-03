Texas Outdoor Musical season cancelled due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The coronavirus has caused many cancellations worldwide, and one Panhandle event which draws a worldwide audience is no different.
In 54 years the show has never cancelled a season before, but due to the spread of the coronavirus, the board felt it was necessary, especially since so many cast members are not from the Panhandle.
“It broke our hearts to have to make the decision we did, but there really wasn’t a choice. The decision was made for the safety of our customers, our company and just the unknowns associated with this virus. It just made it impossible,” said Dave Yirak, managing and artistic director of the Texas Outdoor Musical.
A cast member who has been a part of the production for over 20 years believes it was the right decision to cancel the show but is still devastated.
“It’s part of my life, you know. When you’ve spent 28 years doing something, and I’m not just doing it because it’s something to do, but because it’s apart of my being. It’s apart of my soul,” said Cloyce Kuhnert, a cast and crew member.
According to WT, the show brings in about $37 million to our economy.
“We give an award to the person that travels the furthest to see the show, and in the 54 years of the show, it’s never gone to someone from the continental United States,” said Yirak.
The musical also provides a lot of summer jobs for the area.
“We bring in about 60 young people as performers, another 20 as technicians, and then we hire front of house staff, and it’s anywhere between 30 and 40 over the summer. That’s a lot of jobs that we are providing," said Yirak.
Kuhnert feels the pain the new cast members are going through as they are missing out on the Texas Musical experience.
“The relationships. That’s what they are missing out on. Of course they are missing out on the artistic endeavor. The new cast members learn so much about technique, about maintaining a quality of show for 67 performances, and that’s so important,” said Kuhnert.
If you have already purchased tickets for this years show, you can receive a refund. You can also choose to use your purchase as a tax deductible contribution to the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation, and they will provide you with complimentary tickets for the 2021 show.
