3rd COVID-19 case confirmed in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Gray County.
According to the City of Pampa, the city and Gray County were notified of the case by the Texas Department of State Health Services this afternoon.
The case is also community related and the patient is quarantined in their home.
There are still 12 pending tests in Gray County.
This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 75:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 3
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County and Randall County: 48
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 3
Out of the 75 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
