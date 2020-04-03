Law enforcement shuts down Amarillo business connected to COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are shutting down a business officials say is connected to multiple COVID-19 cases in the area.
Officials decided to shut down Howell Sand Company Friday afternoon after the company refused to comply with quarantine orders, resulting in a connection to multiple coronavirus cases in Potter County.
The company had been asked by the Amarillo Public Health Department to comply with the orders before shutting the business down.
Howell Sand Company is located at 2300 East Hastings. The company provides materials such as sand, gravel, crushed stone and caliche. The company also offers services including paving, excavation, demolition, equipment hauling and project planning.
