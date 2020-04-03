Judge confirms third positive COVID-19 case in Deaf Smith County

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Vanessa Garcia | April 3, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 9:25 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - County officials confirmed a third positive COVID-19 case in Deaf Smith County.

Deaf Smith County Judge D.J. Wagner said the third case was confirmed Thursday.

No further details are available.

The City of Hereford also confirmed the case and is urging residents to stay at home.

We have been informed of a 3rd confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hereford. Please stay at home. STOP THE SPREAD!

Posted by City of Hereford on Thursday, April 2, 2020

The first case in Deaf Smith was confirmed March 19 in Hereford.

This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 68:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 2
  • Moore County: 6
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 21
  • Randall County: 21
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 3
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 3

Out of the 65 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Randall County: 2

There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:

There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 1

There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 6
  • Roosevelt County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.