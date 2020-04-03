Hemphill County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Hemphill County Hospital District announced today that one resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the first in the county.
According to The Canadian Record, the individual is self-quarantined and recovering from home.
The Hemphill County Hospital District says they do have testing available and are testing individuals who meet the criteria.
This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle to 67:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 2
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 21
- Randall County: 21
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 3
Out of the 65 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There has also been one death in the Texas Panhandle:
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.